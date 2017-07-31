Darlington man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor und - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor under 14

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington man has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a victim under the age of 14 for a two-year period.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Jason O’Neil Hutchinson, 30, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

DCSO deputies were notified of the alleged conduct by one of the victim’s family members on July 24.

The suspect is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $200,000 bond, the release stated.

