Police: Three masked men entered Timmonsville barbershop, took $500 from man

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate after three masked men went into a Timmonsville barbershop Friday night and stole several hundred dollars, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown.

Brown said the incident happened at a barbershop on Tanyard Street. He added one of the employees had gotten into altercation with some men earlier.

The incident report identified the barbershop as Platinum Cuts.

While that person was at the barbershop, three masked men reportedly came in and robbed him of $500, according to Brown.

The victim told police the three men came into the barbershop with guns. The chief said investigators are trying to determine if weapons were, in fact, used during this robbery.

According to Brown, there are two persons of interest that police are trying to locate.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.