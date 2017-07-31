SCDOT contract worker injured in crash in Marion County

A Darlington man has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a victim under the age of 14 for a two-year period.More >>
A Darlington man has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a victim under the age of 14 for a two-year period.More >>
Police continue to investigate after three masked men went into a Timmonsville barbershop Friday night and stole several hundred dollars.More >>
Police continue to investigate after three masked men went into a Timmonsville barbershop Friday night and stole several hundred dollars.More >>
A contract employee for the South Carolina Department of Transportation was injured in a crash late Monday morning in Marion County.More >>
A contract employee for the South Carolina Department of Transportation was injured in a crash late Monday morning in Marion County.More >>
Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin is getting a non-profit off the ground that would be responsible for acquiring dilapidated property and updating or demolishing it.More >>
Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin is getting a non-profit off the ground that would be responsible for acquiring dilapidated property and updating or demolishing it.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is conducting a review after a suspect was apparently put in the back of a police vehicle while still in possession of a loaded handgun. A police report for a weapon law violation filed on July 30 states that a loaded handgun was found on the floor board of a patrol vehicle, by the driver’s side back seat.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is conducting a review after a suspect was apparently put in the back of a police vehicle while still in possession of a loaded handgun. A police report for a weapon law violation filed on July 30 states that a loaded handgun was found on the floor board of a patrol vehicle, by the driver’s side back seat.More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.More >>
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.More >>
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.More >>
Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.More >>
Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.More >>