SCDOT contract worker injured in crash in Marion County

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A contract employee for the South Carolina Department of Transportation was injured in a crash late Monday morning in Marion County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the contract crew was cutting grass on the shoulder of U.S. 378 around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

A tractor that was being used for the work was heading eastbound on U.S. 378. The rear of the vehicle was struck by a 2007 Chevy Impala, causing both to overturn, Collins said.

The operator of the tractor was flown to McLeod Hospital in Florence, while the driver of the Impala was taken to an area hospital, according to Collins.

He added the driver of the Impala was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

