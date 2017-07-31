FIRST ALERT: Gradual return of summer-time humidity on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Comfortable weather and lower humidity will give way to a return to heat, humidity and storm chances by the end of the week.

Another unusually comfortable night is on tap as temperatures once again drop well below normal for this time of the year. By Tuesday morning, readings will be in the lower 60s across the Pee Dee and the middle and upper 60s for the Grand Strand.

The lower humidity sticks around for Tuesday as temperatures creep up just a bit. With abundant sunshine, afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s.

By the middle and end of the week, humidity will start to creep back into the region and become much more noticeable by Thursday and Friday. The return of the humidity will also lead to increasing chances of afternoon and evening showers and storms by Friday. The risk of storms, and high humidity will stick around through the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Storm Emily, which formed off the west coast of Florida will pass well off shore of the South Carolina coast as a weak and disorganized tropical storm by late Tuesday and Wednesday. No direct impacts are expected from Emily, although there may be an elevated risk of rip currents by Wednesday.