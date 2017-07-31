Police conducting review after suspect apparently put in patrol car with loaded gun

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is conducting a review after a suspect was apparently put in the back of a police vehicle while still in possession of a loaded handgun.

A police report for a weapon law violation filed on July 30 states that a loaded handgun was found on the floor board of a patrol vehicle, by the driver’s side back seat. Through an investigation it was determined that it may have dropped from the waistline of a man who was arrested for having an open alcohol container in his car while he was in the back of the patrol vehicle.

The offender, 19-year-old Matthew Amado, is seen on the car camera getting seated in back of the patrol vehicle on the driver’s side, the report states. Once in the vehicle, he’s seen shifting his weight and feet around, and appeared to be reaching for his waistline. Amado then shifted his weight forward, placed his hands to his side, and appeared to drop something. There is then a loud thud that can be heard on the in-car microphone. After the thud, Amado sat back up and didn’t move around until his friend got into the back of the patrol vehicle with him.

Amado’s criminal history was run and showed that he is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammo, the report states.

Amado was originally arrested and charged with open container in vehicle, purchase, consumption or possession of alcohol, and a traffic ordinance, records show. The police report indicates that Amado is also being charged for a weapons law violation.

Lt. Joey Crosby said that the police department will go back and review body cameras and information pertinent to this case to determine how the gun wound up on the floorboard of the patrol vehicle. They will address the case based on any violations of the department’s regulations, policies and procedures that are identified. It is standard practice to conduct an in-depth review, Crosby added.

“We want to understand how this occurred so we can address the situation,” Crosby said.

