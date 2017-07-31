Woman charged in connection with fatal North Myrtle Beach golf cart crash

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach woman has been charged in connection with a crash involving a golf cart that killed one person last week.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Diane Lynn Hunter, 41, is charged with reckless homicide. She was arrested Friday and released Saturday morning on a $13,500 bond.

The crash happened at 15th Avenue South and Havens Drive on July 27, according to an incident report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

According to investigators, the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass a van. As she was passing the vehicle, she ran off the left side of the road, her Toyota Camry striking three mailboxes, three trash cans and two recycling bins, the report stated.

After passing the van, the suspect allegedly struck the rear of the golf cart, which overturned and landed on its side.

A woman who was riding in the golf cart, 65-year-old Kathern Snipes, was pronounced dead at the scene after being thrown from the vehicle. A man who was also in the cart was flown to Grand Strand Medical Center for injuries sustained.

The suspect initially claimed the crash happened after she swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.

