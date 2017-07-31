Coroner identifies man found shot to death in car outside Mullins

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man found shot to death inside a car on Curry Street in Marion County on Friday has been identified by the county coroner.

Joseph Robinson had multiple gunshot wounds when his body was found in the car just outside the city of Mullins Friday evening, Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed. The body went to Charleston for an autopsy.

Richardson said he was called to the scene around 7 p.m.

South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the Mullins Police Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, Richardson said.

