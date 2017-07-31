Conway police to offer Citizens’ Police Academy

The Conway Police Department is accepting applications for its Citzens’ Police Academy, to run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 26. (Source: CPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department is accepting applications for its Citzens’ Police Academy, to run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 26.

According to a CPD news release, participants will complete at least 15 hours of ride-along and work-along time with officers and CPD personnel. The CPA gives the community an understanding and appreciation of what law enforcement does and the decisions they make.

Classes will be held Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

Residents of the city of Conway will receive first preference.

Applicants must undergo a background investigation and a criminal history check.

Applicants must attend at least seven of the eight meetings to graduate.

