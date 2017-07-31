Conway PD to host citizens police academy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy to be held this fall. Applications are available on the City of Conway's website, or at the police department located at 1600 Ninth Avenue.

Applicants must be 21 years of age and pass a background investigation to participate. Participants must also complete a minimum of 15 hours ride-along time with Conway police personnel, and attend at least seven of eight meetings to graduate.

The Citizens Police Academy is designed to give the public a better understanding and appreciation of the role police officers play in protecting the community.

