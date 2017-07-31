Sidney Moorer court hearing wraps up; Tammy Moorer hearing conti - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Sidney Moorer court hearing wraps up; Tammy Moorer hearing continued

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Tammy and Sidney Moorer. (Source: JRLDC) Tammy and Sidney Moorer. (Source: JRLDC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, were in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.

Sidney Moorer was scheduled to appear at a hearing at 10 a.m. related to his upcoming Horry County trial for obstruction of justice.

Tammy Moorer was scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. for a contempt of court charge to determine if she is in violation of the gag order placed on this case, according to officials at the court clerk's office. That hearing was continued.

The Find Heather Elvis Facebook page posted Sunday asking for prayers.

