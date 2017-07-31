LIVE: Sidney, Tammy Moorer in court Monday for hearings

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.

Mobile users, tap here to view the livestream and live blog of their hearings.

Sidney Moorer is scheduled to appear at a hearing at 10 a.m. related to his upcoming Horry County trial for obstruction of justice. The state has filed responses to the defense’s motions to suppress certain evidence in Sidney Moorer’s upcoming trial for obstruction of justice connected to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

Read more about that upcoming trial and the motions filed in relation to it here:

Tammy Moorer is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. for a contempt of court charge to determine if she is in violation of the gag order placed on this case, according to officials at the court clerk’s office.

Read more details about that hearing here:

The Find Heather Elvis Facebook page posted Sunday asking for prayers.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.