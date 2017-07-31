FIRST ALERT- Tropical Depression 6 is upgraded to Tropical Storm - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT- Tropical Depression 6 is upgraded to Tropical Storm Emily

By Marla Branson, Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Tropical depression 6 formed early this morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida near Tampa and is already upgraded to a tropical storm. The forecast for Tropical Storm Emily is mainly unchanged with the new name. It will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida as it moves northeast across the state. It will then ride up the east coast. 

The NHC has the official forecast track bring the tropical depression well off of our coast. This could increase our rip current threat by Wednesday. If the depression takes a more westward track, the beaches could expect a bit more cloud cover and a chance of tropical showers  off and on Wednesday with bouts of sun between.

