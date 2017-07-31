FIRST ALERT- Emily weakens to a depression over Florida, forecast to pass well off shore

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Tropical Storm Emily has now been downgraded to a tropical depression and will pass well off shore as a weak tropical storm by mid-week.

After rapidly forming early this morning near the west coast of Florida, Tropical Storm Emily has moved on shore near Tampa and has now weakened to a tropical depression with winds of 35 mph. Locally heavy rain and squally weather will continue across parts of central and southern Florida through Tuesday.

The official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, brings Emily off the central Florida coast and into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday. With the center back over warm water, Emily is forecast to re-strengthen into a weak tropical storm and continue to move to the northeast. The weak tropical storm will pass well off the South Carolina Coast on Wednesday with no direct impacts, although an increased threat of rip currents will be possible on Wednesday.

