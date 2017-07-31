UPDATE: Georgetown County Coroner's Office seeks family members of bicyclist killed in Murrells Inlet crash

A bicyclist died after being hit by a car on US 17 in Murrells Inlet Sunday night.More >>
A bicyclist died after being hit by a car on US 17 in Murrells Inlet Sunday night.More >>
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.More >>
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.More >>
Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with several car break-ins in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with several car break-ins in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday Weekend will run from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 this year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Monday that during that weekend, a variety of approved school supply items will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes.More >>
South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday Weekend will run from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 this year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Monday that during that weekend, a variety of approved school supply items will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes.More >>
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a boat and a jet ski collided in the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River.More >>
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a boat and a jet ski collided in the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.More >>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.More >>
A newborn calf in Texas has strikingly similar black-and-white facial markings to KISS frontman Gene Simmons and the rock star likes their shared look.More >>
A newborn calf in Texas has strikingly similar black-and-white facial markings to KISS frontman Gene Simmons and the rock star likes their shared look.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>