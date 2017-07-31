UPDATE: Family members of bicyclist killed in Murrells Inlet crash are located

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist died after being hit by a car on U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet Sunday night.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2015 Mini Cooper hit the bicyclist as both were heading south near Bellamy Avenue at 10:05 p.m.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries. The bicyclist died on scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

According to information from the Georgetown County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as James Davis, 65, of Myrtle Beach.

Earlier this week, officials with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office asked for the public's help in locating members of the victim's family.

On Thursday afternoon, Georgetown County Coroner Kenneth Johnson said his office was able to locate Davis' next of kin through the release of information.

"Please know that we appreciate everyone's concern and help in this matter," Johnson said.

