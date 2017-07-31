Bicyclist dies in Murrells Inlet crash

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist died after being hit by a car on US 17 in Murrells Inlet Sunday night.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2015 Mini Cooper hit the bicyclist as both were heading south near Bellamy Avenue at 10:05 p.m.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries. The bicyclist died on scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

