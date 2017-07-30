Carolina Forest community on edge after home and car break-ins - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Carolina Forest community on edge after home and car break-ins

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Neighbors in Carolina Forest are concerned after several car break-ins and home burglaries. According to Horry County police, a home was burglarized in the Avalon Community on Wednesday.

“This isn’t the first incident in Avalon. We’ve been having quite a few break ins around here,” said Charles Praylow.

The victim, who does not want to be identified, says she was shocked when she came home to find her jewelry missing.

 “When I came home and saw that the door was wide open I knew I did not leave it open. I’m just angry that someone has my belongings,” said the victim.

According to Horry County Police reports, along with this burglary, there were also two robberies in the Carolina Forest area over the weekend. Now people who live in Carolina Forest are questioning if there should be an increase in security.

 “There’s been a lot of break ins were probably going to need more security,” said Praylow.

People who live in Avalon said it is a tight knit community, and while these break-ins have put them on edge, it gives them comfort knowing their neighbors have their back.

 “The one positive thing that came out of this is this a great community and a great neighborhood,” said the victim.

  UPDATE: Red Cross opening shelter to assist those misplaced by Florence hotel fire

    UPDATE: Red Cross opening shelter to assist those misplaced by Florence hotel fire

    Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

  Carolina Forest community on edge after home and car break-ins

    Carolina Forest community on edge after home and car break-ins

    Neighbors in Carolina Forest are concerned after several car break-ins and home burglaries. According to Horry County police, a home was burglarized in the Avalon Community on Wednesday. 

  Two taken to hospital after shooting at Darlington night club Friday night

    Two taken to hospital after shooting at Darlington night club Friday night

    Authorities are investigating after shots rang out at a Darlington night club around 11:00 Friday night. According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of West Bobo Newsome Highway and Meadow Drive. Two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

