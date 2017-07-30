Carolina Forest community on edge after home and car break-ins

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Neighbors in Carolina Forest are concerned after several car break-ins and home burglaries. According to Horry County police, a home was burglarized in the Avalon Community on Wednesday.

“This isn’t the first incident in Avalon. We’ve been having quite a few break ins around here,” said Charles Praylow.

The victim, who does not want to be identified, says she was shocked when she came home to find her jewelry missing.

“When I came home and saw that the door was wide open I knew I did not leave it open. I’m just angry that someone has my belongings,” said the victim.

According to Horry County Police reports, along with this burglary, there were also two robberies in the Carolina Forest area over the weekend. Now people who live in Carolina Forest are questioning if there should be an increase in security.

“There’s been a lot of break ins were probably going to need more security,” said Praylow.

People who live in Avalon said it is a tight knit community, and while these break-ins have put them on edge, it gives them comfort knowing their neighbors have their back.

“The one positive thing that came out of this is this a great community and a great neighborhood,” said the victim.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.