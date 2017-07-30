Two taken to hospital after shooting at Darlington night club Friday night

Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.More >>
Neighbors in Carolina Forest are concerned after several car break-ins and home burglaries. According to Horry County police, a home was burglarized in the Avalon Community on Wednesday.More >>
Authorities are investigating after shots rang out at a Darlington night club around 11:00 Friday night. According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of West Bobo Newsome Highway and Meadow Drive. Two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.More >>
One Little River boy got quite the surprise when he caught a massive sting ray Sunday afternoon. Elijah Long, 11, from Little River is no stranger to fishing. “This is what he does all summer. Fish fish fish,” said Elijah’s mom Ada. Elijah and his dad released the sting ray back into the river and it swam away.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue is showing off their new rescue tools. During the annual Midway Fire open house, dozens gathered to help bless the department’s new equipment. “We have two brand new fire engines our engine A-11 and ladder A-21.It’s a lot more equipment, a little bit more efficient,” said Chief Todd Blomdahl.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
