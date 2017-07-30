Two taken to hospital after shooting at Darlington night club Friday night

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after shots rang out at a Darlington night club around 11:00 Friday night.

According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the intersection of West Bobo Newsome Highway and Meadow Drive.

Two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made in this case.

