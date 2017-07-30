Two taken to hospital after shooting at Darlington night club Fr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two taken to hospital after shooting at Darlington night club Friday night

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after shots rang out at a Darlington night club around 11:00 Friday night.

According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the intersection of West Bobo Newsome Highway and Meadow Drive.

Two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made in this case.

This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • UPDATE: Red Cross opening shelter to assist those misplaced by Florence hotel fire

    UPDATE: Red Cross opening shelter to assist those misplaced by Florence hotel fire

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:57:30 GMT
    (Source: Viewer Kady Coffey)(Source: Viewer Kady Coffey)

    Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

    More >>

    Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

    More >>

  • Carolina Forest community on edge after home and car break-ins

    Carolina Forest community on edge after home and car break-ins

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:35:03 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Neighbors in Carolina Forest are concerned after several car break-ins and home burglaries. According to Horry County police, a home was burglarized in the Avalon Community on Wednesday. 

    More >>

    Neighbors in Carolina Forest are concerned after several car break-ins and home burglaries. According to Horry County police, a home was burglarized in the Avalon Community on Wednesday. 

    More >>

  • Two taken to hospital after shooting at Darlington night club Friday night

    Two taken to hospital after shooting at Darlington night club Friday night

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:15:16 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Authorities are investigating after shots rang out at a Darlington night club around 11:00 Friday night. According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of West Bobo Newsome Highway and Meadow Drive. Two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

    More >>

    Authorities are investigating after shots rang out at a Darlington night club around 11:00 Friday night. According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of West Bobo Newsome Highway and Meadow Drive. Two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly