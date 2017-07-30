Little River boy catches massive sting ray Sunday afternoon - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Little River boy catches massive sting ray Sunday afternoon

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – One Little River boy got quite the surprise when he caught a massive sting ray Sunday afternoon.

Elijah Long, 11, from Little River is no stranger to fishing. “This is what he does all summer. Fish fish fish,” said Elijah’s mom Ada.

Elijah and his dad released the sting ray back into the river and it swam away.

