Little River boy catches massive sting ray Sunday afternoon

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – One Little River boy got quite the surprise when he caught a massive sting ray Sunday afternoon.

Elijah Long, 11, from Little River is no stranger to fishing. “This is what he does all summer. Fish fish fish,” said Elijah’s mom Ada.

Elijah and his dad released the sting ray back into the river and it swam away.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.