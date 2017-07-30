FIRST ALERT: Cool weather continues as record low temperatures a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Cool weather continues as record low temperatures are possible Monday morning

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Relief from the summer heat continues into Monday as we end the month of July feeling like September.

This evening expect partly to mostly clear skies with cool temperatures in the 70s. The refreshing air stays put for any outdoor plans you have this evening. Overnight lows heading into Monday morning are even cooler in the middle to low 60s.

This will be nearing record low temperatures. The current record for Florence is 62°, and for Myrtle Beach is 63°, both set back in 1997.  

This cooler and drier air lingers into early next week before the summer heat starts to return by Wednesday. We hold in the 80s on Monday for high temperatures in the afternoon. Tuesday will be similar, before 90s creep in by mid-week.

We will remain rain-free through most of the week, with the next storm chances arriving by late next week into next weekend. 

