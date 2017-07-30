UPDATE: Red Cross opening shelter to assist those displaced by Florence hotel fire investigated by arson unit

Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. (Source: Viewer Kady Coffey)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived at 1914 West Lucas Street, they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

Howe Springs, Darlington County, Florence City, South Lynches, Sardis-Timmonsville and Windy Hill fire departments also assisted.

The building was searched and at this time there are no reported injuries, but deputies evacuated hotel guests. The fire is currently detained. Fox said the fire caused a power outage in the area.

The Red Cross announced they are opening a shelter to assist those who were displaced by the fire, about 300 people, according to hotel officials.

The shelter will open at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. It is located at 1601 Lucas Street in Florence.

The FCSO arson unit is investigating the fire's cause.

