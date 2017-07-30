UPDATE: Red Cross opening shelter to assist those misplaced by Florence hotel fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

Howe Springs and Windy Hill fire departments are also assisted.

The building was searched and at this time there are no reported injuries. The fire is currently detained.

The Red Cross announced they are opening a shelter to assist those who were displaced by the fire, approximately 283 people, according to hotel officials.

The shelter will open at 10:30pm Sunday night. It is located at 1601 Lucas Street in Florence.

At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.