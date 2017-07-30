Red Cross, Salvation Army assisting those displaced by Florence hotel fire investigated by arson unit

Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. (Source: Viewer Kady Coffey)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived at 1914 West Lucas Street, they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

Howe Springs, Darlington County, Florence City, South Lynches, Sardis-Timmonsville and Windy Hill fire departments also assisted.

The building was searched and at this time there are no reported injuries, but deputies evacuated hotel guests. The fire is currently detained. Fox said the fire caused a power outage in the area.

The Red Cross announced they are opening a shelter to assist those who were displaced by the fire, about 300 people, according to hotel officials. The Florence County Salvation Army is also assisting those displayed by the fire, and said they can be contacted for assistance.

The shelter opened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. It is located at 1601 Lucas Street in Florence.

The FCSO arson unit is investigating the fire's cause. Major Nunn with the FCSO is requesting that anyone with any photos or videos of the fire or the events leading up to it send them to the FCSO. Relevant photos and video can be sent to pohara@fcso.org. Anyone with information can call 843)665-2121, ext. 438 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text at #CRIME

