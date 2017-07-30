Multiple fire departments battling fire at Suburban Hotel in Flo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Multiple fire departments battling fire at Suburban Hotel in Florence

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Viewer Kady Coffey) (Source: Viewer Kady Coffey)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52.

When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

Howe Springs and Windy Hill fire departments are also on scene.

The building was searched and at this time there are no reported injuries. The fire is currently detained.

At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Cool weather continues as record low temperatures are possible Monday morning

    FIRST ALERT: Cool weather continues as record low temperatures are possible Monday morning

    Sunday, July 30 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-30 21:30:11 GMT
    Monday Morning Forecast Low TemperatruesMonday Morning Forecast Low Temperatrues
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Relief from the summer heat continues into Monday as we end the month of July feeling like September. This evening expect partly to mostly clear skies with cool temperatures in the 70s. The refreshing air stays put for any outdoor plans you have this evening. Overnight lows heading into Monday morning are even cooler in the middle to low 60s. This will be nearing record low temperatures. The current record for Florence is 62°, and for Myrtle B...More >>
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Relief from the summer heat continues into Monday as we end the month of July feeling like September. This evening expect partly to mostly clear skies with cool temperatures in the 70s. The refreshing air stays put for any outdoor plans you have this evening. Overnight lows heading into Monday morning are even cooler in the middle to low 60s. This will be nearing record low temperatures. The current record for Florence is 62°, and for Myrtle B...More >>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: 12-year-old girl taken to hospital after reported shark bite in Georgetown County

    UPDATE: 12-year-old girl taken to hospital after reported shark bite in Georgetown County

    Sunday, July 30 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-07-30 21:28:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.

    More >>

    Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.

    More >>

  • Multiple fire departments battling fire at Suburban Hotel in Florence

    Multiple fire departments battling fire at Suburban Hotel in Florence

    Sunday, July 30 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-07-30 20:19:54 GMT
    (Source: Viewer Kady Coffey)(Source: Viewer Kady Coffey)

    Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52.When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

    More >>

    Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52.When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly