Multiple fire departments battling fire at Suburban Hotel in Florence

Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.More >>
Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52.When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office invites you to the 34th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1 at the Pawley’s Island Community Church. The free event is from 4 to 8 pm.More >>
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway police responded to shots fired in the area of Hwy 501 and Racepath Street around 2:18 a.m.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
