Multiple fire departments battling fire at Suburban Hotel in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52.

When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.

Howe Springs and Windy Hill fire departments are also on scene.

The building was searched and at this time there are no reported injuries. The fire is currently detained.

At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more.

