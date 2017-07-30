Georgetown County Sheriff's Office invites you to 'National Night Out'

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office invites you to the 34th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1 at the Pawley’s Island Community Church.

The free event is from 4 to 8 pm.

You can expect to see a jump castle, dunk tank, games, music, and food.

National Night Out aims to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support of participation in anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and community-police partnerships, and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Sheriff Lane Cribb says to “come out and show your support for the communities of Georgetown County.”



