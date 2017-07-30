Georgetown County Sheriff's Office invites you to 'National Night Out'

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office invites you to the 34th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1 at the Pawley’s Island Community Church. The free event is from 4 to 8 pm.More >>
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway police responded to shots fired in the area of Hwy 501 and Racepath Street around 2:18 a.m.More >>
Lake View Wild Gators Class 1A, Region VIMore >>
The Coastal Carolina football team held a two-hour workout Saturday morning, the first of 29 practices in preparation for its 2017 season opener versus UMass on Sept. 2 at Brooks Stadium.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Fire crews were on the scene of an attic fire off of Northgate Road in Briarcliffe just before 5:30 pm, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
