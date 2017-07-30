Midway Fire holds annual open house

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Midway Fire Rescue is showing off their new rescue tools. During the annual Midway Fire open house, dozens gathered to help bless the department’s new equipment.

“We have two brand new fire engines our engine A-11 and ladder A-21.It’s a lot more equipment, a little bit more efficient,” said Chief Todd Blomdahl.

These new trucks are equipped with new rescue tools, like the jaws of life..

“We replaced all of our holmatro tools. They’re used to cut cars apart and spread doors apart. When there’s an accident cars get mangled up and we need those tools in order to get the people out of the vehicle which is commonly called extrication,” said Blomdahl.

According to Midway Fire, these new tools are more powerful than the old equipment. The Holmatro tools can cut through boron metal, which is used in cars today. These new tools have one hydraulic line, which is that hose that connects the device to the truck. The old device used two hydraulic lines, and firefighters tell me they were more cumbersome to operate.

“All of those tools work together so no matter what engine is at the scene we can take a tool from one engine and connect it right the pump on another engine,” said Blomdahl.

Midway Firefighters were trained on this new equipment earlier this month.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.