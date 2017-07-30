UPDATE: Conway police release identity of man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Conway Police Department heard shots fired in the area of Highway 501 and Racepath Street around 2:18 a.m Sunday.

The victim was transported to the Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying on the ground that had suffered a gunshot wound.

