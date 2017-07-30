UPDATE: Conway police release identity of man charged with attem - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Conway police release identity of man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
Conway police responded to shots fired in the area of Hwy 501 and Racepath Street around 2:18 a.m. (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -  Officers with the Conway Police Department heard shots fired in the area of Highway 501 and Racepath Street around 2:18 a.m Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying on the ground that had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

Investigation led to a suspect, Curtis Jamar Scott, 37, of Conway being taken into to custody. He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault while resisting arrest.

