BREAKING: Shots fired in Conway, one victim taken to hospital

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -  Officers of the Conway Police Department heard shots fired in the area of Hwy 501 and Racepath Street around 2:18 a.m Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying on the ground that had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

Investigation led to a suspect being taken into to custody and his name will be announced once warrants are served.


