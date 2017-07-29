Lake View Pigskin Preview - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lake View Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Lake View won their 10th state title in 2016. (Source: WMBF Sports) Lake View won their 10th state title in 2016. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Lake View Wild Gators
Class 1A, Region VI

2016 Record: 14-0, Won state title

2017 Season Opener: August 17th at Latta, 7:30

Key Returners: RB/DB Delvon Bethea, RB/DB De'Ante Bridgett, WR/DB Albert Wheeler, TE/LB Webb Cardwell, OL/DL Lucas Callahan, OL/DL James Evans, OL/DL William Hayes

Keep an eye out for: Lake View O-line, young unit but could be a force by the end of the year.

