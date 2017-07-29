CCU Begins Fall Practice

The Coastal Carolina football team held a two-hour workout Saturday morning, the first of 29 practices in preparation for its 2017 season opener versus UMass on Sept. 2 at Brooks Stadium.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Fire crews were on the scene of an attic fire off of Northgate Road in Briarcliffe just before 5:30 pm, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.More >>
The Washington Post published this video Friday showing South Carolina Senator Tim Scott being hit in the head with a falling notebook.More >>
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott took to Facebook Saturday morning to speak on the 51-49 Senate vote not to overhaul Obamacare.More >>
