Crews responding to attic fire in North Myrtle Beach off Northgate Road

North Myrtle Beach Fire crews were on the scene of an attic fire off of Northgate Road in Briarcliffe just before 5:30 pm, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.More >>
The Washington Post published this video Friday showing South Carolina Senator Tim Scott being hit in the head with a falling notebook.More >>
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott took to Facebook Saturday morning to speak on the 51-49 Senate vote not to overhaul Obamacare.More >>
Coastal Carolina student Brandon Brown is racing in Saturday’s Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway. This is Brown’s 31st National Series start, and his 9th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, according to his racing Facebook page.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.More >>
