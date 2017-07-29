Crews responding to attic fire in North Myrtle Beach off Northgate Road

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire crews were on the scene of an attic fire off of Northgate Road in Briarcliffe just before 5:30 pm, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire.

Smoke was visible from the outside of the home, appearing to be involving the electrical panel box, according to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Inside the home, crews found minimal charring to the wall.

Power was secured, and Santee Cooper responded to secure the meter.

