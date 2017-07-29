UPDATE: 12-year-old girl taken to hospital after reported shark bite in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in DeBordieu, Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman.

Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.

The two girls were in a raft in the ocean when a 2 to 3 foot shark some how jumped into the raft they were in and started thrashing around - seemingly trying to escape. That's when the shark's mouth came into contact with the girl's leg.

At this time, there is no additional information.

