UPDATE: 12-year-old girl taken to hospital after reported shark bite in Georgetown County

One Little River boy got quite the surprise when he caught a massive sting ray Sunday afternoon. Elijah Long, 11, from Little River is no stranger to fishing. “This is what he does all summer. Fish fish fish,” said Elijah’s mom Ada. Elijah and his dad released the sting ray back into the river and it swam away.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue is showing off their new rescue tools. During the annual Midway Fire open house, dozens gathered to help bless the department’s new equipment. “We have two brand new fire engines our engine A-11 and ladder A-21.It’s a lot more equipment, a little bit more efficient,” said Chief Todd Blomdahl.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.More >>
Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52.When crews arrived at the scene they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
