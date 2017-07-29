UPDATE: 12-year-old girl taken to hospital after reported shark - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

UPDATE: 12-year-old girl taken to hospital after reported shark bite in Georgetown County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in DeBordieu, Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman.

Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.

The two girls were in a raft in the ocean when a 2 to 3 foot shark some how jumped into the raft they were in and started thrashing around - seemingly trying to escape. That's when the shark's mouth came into contact with the girl's leg.

At this time, there is no additional information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Little River boy catches massive sting ray Sunday afternoon

    Little River boy catches massive sting ray Sunday afternoon

    Sunday, July 30 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:06:41 GMT
    (Source: Ada Long)(Source: Ada Long)

    One Little River boy got quite the surprise when he caught a massive sting ray Sunday afternoon. Elijah Long, 11, from Little River is no stranger to fishing. “This is what he does all summer. Fish fish fish,” said Elijah’s mom Ada. Elijah and his dad released the sting ray back into the river and it swam away. 

    More >>

    One Little River boy got quite the surprise when he caught a massive sting ray Sunday afternoon. Elijah Long, 11, from Little River is no stranger to fishing. “This is what he does all summer. Fish fish fish,” said Elijah’s mom Ada. Elijah and his dad released the sting ray back into the river and it swam away. 

    More >>

  • Midway Fire holds annual open house

    Midway Fire holds annual open house

    Sunday, July 30 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-07-30 21:44:25 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    Midway Fire Rescue is showing off their new rescue tools. During the annual Midway Fire open house, dozens gathered to help bless the department’s new equipment. “We have two brand new fire engines our engine A-11 and ladder A-21.It’s a lot more equipment, a little bit more efficient,” said Chief Todd Blomdahl. 

    More >>

    Midway Fire Rescue is showing off their new rescue tools. During the annual Midway Fire open house, dozens gathered to help bless the department’s new equipment. “We have two brand new fire engines our engine A-11 and ladder A-21.It’s a lot more equipment, a little bit more efficient,” said Chief Todd Blomdahl. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Cool weather continues as record low temperatures are possible Monday morning

    FIRST ALERT: Cool weather continues as record low temperatures are possible Monday morning

    Sunday, July 30 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-30 21:30:11 GMT
    Monday Morning Forecast Low TemperatruesMonday Morning Forecast Low Temperatrues
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Relief from the summer heat continues into Monday as we end the month of July feeling like September. This evening expect partly to mostly clear skies with cool temperatures in the 70s. The refreshing air stays put for any outdoor plans you have this evening. Overnight lows heading into Monday morning are even cooler in the middle to low 60s. This will be nearing record low temperatures. The current record for Florence is 62°, and for Myrtle B...More >>
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Relief from the summer heat continues into Monday as we end the month of July feeling like September. This evening expect partly to mostly clear skies with cool temperatures in the 70s. The refreshing air stays put for any outdoor plans you have this evening. Overnight lows heading into Monday morning are even cooler in the middle to low 60s. This will be nearing record low temperatures. The current record for Florence is 62°, and for Myrtle B...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly