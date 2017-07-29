12-year-old girl taken to hospital after reported shark bite in Georgetown County

Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.More >>
The Washington Post published this video Friday showing South Carolina Senator Tim Scott being hit in the head with a falling notebook.More >>
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott took to Facebook Saturday morning to speak on the 51-49 Senate vote not to overhaul Obamacare.More >>
Coastal Carolina student Brandon Brown is racing in Saturday’s Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway. This is Brown’s 31st National Series start, and his 9th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, according to his racing Facebook page.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a moped was struck by a car on Highway 38 Friday night, killing the driver of the moped. According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with SCHP, the accident happened around 8:30 pm, after a 1997 Jeep SUV struck a moped.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Authorities in Panola County are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead and another injured.More >>
