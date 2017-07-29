12-year-old girl taken to hospital after reported shark bite in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in DeBordieu, Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman.

Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.

At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more.

