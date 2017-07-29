CCU football player arrested in July; suspended from team

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway native and Coastal Carolina football player Jah-Maine Martin was arrested in July on two charges.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website says he was arrested on July 10 and released on July 11. The charges are listed as:

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful

He has since been suspended from the football team, according to interim head coach Jamey Chadwell.

“He was arrested with four people a little while ago with guns in the car. So he’s been suspended from the team and the school pending further investigation. Once the investigation is done, we’ll have more comment on that," Chadwell said on Saturday.

Martin committed to play football for CCU last January after graduating from Conway High School.

The sophomore running back has been removed from the football roster on CCU’s website.

