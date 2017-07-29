WATCH: Reporter's notebook falls onto Tim Scott's head during se - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH: Reporter's notebook falls onto Tim Scott's head during senate vote

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Tim Scott wearing a hard hat after being hit in head by reporters falling notebook (Source: Haley Byrd Twitter @byrdinator) Tim Scott wearing a hard hat after being hit in head by reporters falling notebook (Source: Haley Byrd Twitter @byrdinator)

WASHINGTON, DC (WMBF) - The Washington Post published this video Friday showing South Carolina Senator Tim Scott being hit in the head with a falling notebook. Pay attention to the top left corner.

The notebook belongs to reporter Haley Byrd, who works for the Independent Journal. After the mishap, Byrd tweeting the following message, showing the Senator in a hard hat.

