WATCH: Reporter's notebook falls onto Tim Scott's head during senate vote

Tim Scott wearing a hard hat after being hit in head by reporters falling notebook (Source: Haley Byrd Twitter @byrdinator)

WASHINGTON, DC (WMBF) - The Washington Post published this video Friday showing South Carolina Senator Tim Scott being hit in the head with a falling notebook. Pay attention to the top left corner.

The notebook belongs to reporter Haley Byrd, who works for the Independent Journal. After the mishap, Byrd tweeting the following message, showing the Senator in a hard hat.

I just apologized to @SenatorTimScott in person for dropping my notebook on him. He's more prepared and has a helmet now: pic.twitter.com/dzcub8jpTD — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 28, 2017

