South Carolina Senator Tim Scott speaks out about Friday's healthcare vote

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – South Carolina Senator Tim Scott took to Facebook Saturday morning to speak on the 51-49 Senate vote not to overhaul Obamacare.

“Yesterday morning's vote was a disappointment for sure, as so many families are now still stuck dealing with rising premiums, sky-high deductibles and the lack of choice Obamacare has created. Looking ahead, it is imperative that we find solutions for the damage being caused by Obamacare. As one of the only senators to have legislation signed into law stopping a harmful provision of Obamacare from taking effect, I hope that my work on the PACE Act two years ago can provide a road map for the next step forward. While it might be tempting to say ‘let it fail’, that is the wrong approach for South Carolina families and people across our great nation,” he wrote.

"They should have approved health care last night," President Trump said after the vote. "But you can't have everything.”

