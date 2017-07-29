CCU student Brandon Brown to race in Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina student Brandon Brown is racing in Saturday’s Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

This is Brown’s 31st National Series start, and his 9th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, according to his racing Facebook page.

In 2014, Brown raced in his first NASCAR National Series race at Iowa Speedway.

You can watch the Cellular 250 on NBC at 3:30 pm on Saturday.

