Highway Patrol investigating fatal moped accident in Marlboro County

Coastal Carolina student Brandon Brown is racing in Saturday’s Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway. This is Brown’s 31st National Series start, and his 9th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, according to his racing Facebook page.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a moped was struck by a car on Highway 38 Friday night, killing the driver of the moped. According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with SCHP, the accident happened around 8:30 pm, after a 1997 Jeep SUV struck a moped.More >>
Conway Tigers Class 5A, Region VIMore >>
Law enforcement is investigating a reported fatal shooting after a body was discovered Friday night just outside of Mullins.More >>
This year, more first responders are being specifically trained on how to deal with athlete injuries. The EMS crew out of Pamplico attended a training through McLeod’s sports department on the do’s and don’ts.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A familiar face in the Midlands made an appearance on the hit A&E TV show Live PD.More >>
