Highway Patrol investigating fatal moped accident in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a moped was struck by a car on Highway 38 Friday night, killing the driver of the moped.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with SCHP, the accident happened around 8:30 pm, after a 1997 Jeep SUV struck a moped.

The driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet, and was airlifted to McLeod Hospital were they died as a result of their injuries. At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released.

Both the Jeep and the moped were traveling westbound on Highway 38 South. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

This accident is under investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information.

