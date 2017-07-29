WEEKEND WEATHER: Gray day ahead, but sunshine soon

Conway Tigers Class 5A, Region VIMore >>
Conway Tigers Class 5A, Region VIMore >>
Law enforcement is investigating a reported fatal shooting after a body was discovered Friday night just outside of Mullins.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating a reported fatal shooting after a body was discovered Friday night just outside of Mullins.More >>
This year, more first responders are being specifically trained on how to deal with athlete injuries. The EMS crew out of Pamplico attended a training through McLeod’s sports department on the do’s and don’ts.More >>
This year, more first responders are being specifically trained on how to deal with athlete injuries. The EMS crew out of Pamplico attended a training through McLeod’s sports department on the do’s and don’ts.More >>
Every single school in Florence School District One could be impacted by a $277 million property tax referendum.More >>
Every single school in Florence School District One could be impacted by a $277 million property tax referendum.More >>
The "skinny repeal" really narrowed in on a handful of issues Republicans wanted to see changed. Vice President Mike Pence was ready to make the deciding vote, but it still didn't pass.More >>
The "skinny repeal" really narrowed in on a handful of issues Republicans wanted to see changed. Vice President Mike Pence was ready to make the deciding vote, but it still didn't pass.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>