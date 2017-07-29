WEEKEND WEATHER: Gray day ahead, but sunshine soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soggy weather starts us off this weekend, but a much more pleasant finish comes soon.

A cold front arrives this morning, increasing the cloud cover and rain chances. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day with on-and-off showers possible into the early evening. Most of the rain will wind down by sunset with a gradual clearing trend overnight, into Sunday.

That clearing trend begins our transition to comfier low temperatures. We start Sunday morning off in the mid to even low 60s!

Sunday will feature lingering clouds but rain chances remain very low. Cooler air does filter in behind the front with temperatures in the 80s and humidity way lower!

This cooler and drier air lingers into early next week before the summer heat starts to return. We hold in the 80s on Monday before 90s creep in by mid-week