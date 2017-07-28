Conway Pigskin Preview - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Carlton Terry the acting head coach at Conway. (Source: WMBF Sports) Carlton Terry the acting head coach at Conway. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Conway Tigers
Class 5A, Region VI

2016 Record: 8-5, Lost to Fort Dorchester in third round of playoffs

2017 Season Opener: August 18th at Georgetown, 7:30

Key Returners: QB Darren Grainger, RB Daiquawn Clark WR Juwan Moody, WR Pooh Brantley, T Lucas Partin, G Gunner Britton, T Raiqwon O'Neal, DT Tonka Hemingway, LB Jaylen Moody, LB Noah Freshley, CB Tysheem Best, FS Antonio Long, S Keith Autry

Keep an eye out for: Long time assistant coach Carlton Terry taking over for Chuck Jordan.

