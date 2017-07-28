Coroner: Police investigating reported shooting after body found in car outside of Mullins

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement is investigating a reported fatal shooting after a body was discovered Friday night just outside of Mullins.

According to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, the body was found inside a car on Curry Street, just outside of the city. He said the victim appears to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Richardson said he was called to the scene around 7 p.m.

He added the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.