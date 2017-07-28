Coroner: Police investigating reported shooting after body found in car outside of Mullins

Conway Tigers Class 5A, Region VIMore >>
Conway Tigers Class 5A, Region VIMore >>
Law enforcement is investigating a reported fatal shooting after a body was discovered Friday night just outside of Mullins.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating a reported fatal shooting after a body was discovered Friday night just outside of Mullins.More >>
This year, more first responders are being specifically trained on how to deal with athlete injuries. The EMS crew out of Pamplico attended a training through McLeod’s sports department on the do’s and don’ts.More >>
This year, more first responders are being specifically trained on how to deal with athlete injuries. The EMS crew out of Pamplico attended a training through McLeod’s sports department on the do’s and don’ts.More >>
Every single school in Florence School District One could be impacted by a $277 million property tax referendum.More >>
Every single school in Florence School District One could be impacted by a $277 million property tax referendum.More >>
The "skinny repeal" really narrowed in on a handful of issues Republicans wanted to see changed. Vice President Mike Pence was ready to make the deciding vote, but it still didn't pass.More >>
The "skinny repeal" really narrowed in on a handful of issues Republicans wanted to see changed. Vice President Mike Pence was ready to make the deciding vote, but it still didn't pass.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The man killed by Southaven police officers was shot in the back of the head through his front door, according to his family's attorney.More >>
The man killed by Southaven police officers was shot in the back of the head through his front door, according to his family's attorney.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>