Coroner: Police investigating reported shooting after body found in car outside of Mullins

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement is investigating a reported fatal shooting after a body was discovered Friday night just outside of Mullins.

According to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, the body was found inside a car on Curry Street, just outside of the city. He said the victim appears to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Richardson said he was called to the scene around 7 p.m.

He added the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

