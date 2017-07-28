Florence One school board to talk funding for new schools

Every single school in Florence School District One could be impacted by a $277 million property tax referendum.More >>
The "skinny repeal" really narrowed in on a handful of issues Republicans wanted to see changed. Vice President Mike Pence was ready to make the deciding vote, but it still didn't pass.More >>
Joe Moglia, the head football coach at Coastal Carolina University, will be out this upcoming season while on a five-month medical sabbatical.More >>
Beachgoers along the Grand Strand spent some time with a small, scaly visitor on Friday morning.More >>
The state has filed responses to the defense’s motions to suppress certain evidence in Sidney Moorer’s upcoming trial for obstruction of justice connected to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.More >>
