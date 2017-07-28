Small alligator caught on beach near Myrtle Beach State Park

This alligator was caught on the beach Friday near Myrtle Beach State Park. (Source: The Snake Chaser)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Beachgoers along the Grand Strand spent some time with a small, scaly visitor on Friday morning.

According to Duke Brown, beach safety director for the Horry County Police Department’s beach patrol, a small alligator was spotted in the area of Ocean Lakes Campground and stayed in the surf line for most of the morning.

Officers were alerted to the alligator at 10:30 a.m. and watched it hang out in the surf for about two hours.

As the gator moved north, lifeguards and officers alerted beachgoers and had them move out of the water, Brown said.

Eventually, officials called in Russell “The Snake Chaser” Cavender to pick up the animal.

Cavender said he caught up with the gator about ¾ of a mile south of Myrtle Beach State Park’s pier.

