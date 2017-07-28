Restaurant Scorecard: Greek restaurant earns a perfect score, popular brunch spot gets high marks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Breakfast, seafood, pizza or even Greek cuisine.

Take your pick for dinner, as these are some of the restaurants in the Grand Strand that are featured in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

A Carolina Forest brunch spot is becoming more popular. The Famous Toastery opened in September 2016, and business is steadily growing. The restaurant offers a diverse food and beverage menu that appeals to those who want either breakfast, lunch or dinner. Using cage-free eggs, freshly squeezed orange juice and other fresh ingredients, the restaurant is becoming known as a place that serves made-from-scratch food.

"Everything is just done a step up. Our freezer is a lonely place. We don't have heat lamps, we don't have deep fryers. We really pride ourselves on fresh food," said owner Tim McGinnis, who opened the restaurant with his wife, Michelle.

The restaurant earned an overall score of 95 during its inspection this week. According to the report, some butter was left to cool at room temperature. This was corrected during the inspection.

Mellow Mushroom received a follow-up visit from state health inspectors after the restaurant earned a C letter grade last week. The report shows the restaurant made the necessary improvements that bumped its letter food grade up to an A.

The restaurant earned an overall score of 95. The only violation listed in the follow-up report was the inspector observed dirty floors underneath kitchen and cooking equipment, coolers and tables.

Wing Kings, located on Socastee Boulevard, got an overall score of 89, an A. The report stated some ready-to-eat foods held over 24 hours were not properly labeled, specifically lettuce, marinara sauce and cut tomatoes. The inspector observed buckets with a lot of grease buildup, and grease buildup on the hood filters and the floor under the cookline as well.

The report said a gap was observed at the bottom of the back door. The inspector observed the interior of the cabinets across from the cookline were damaged, while the laminate was cracked and peeling. There was a leak at the handsink in the prep area, according to the report, and the floor tiles at the cookline were said to be cracked and damaged.

Tavern in the Forest located on River Oaks earned an overall score of 85, which is a B grade. The health inspection report stated some foods were not at the proper cold-holding temperature.

Shrimp was reportedly thawing under running water, while shelves, can racks and sides of equipment had accumulation of grease buildup and debris. There was also grease accumulation on the floor under the cookline.

Bonefish Grill on North Kings Highway earned an overall score of 98. The report said the inspector observed some wet wiping cloths in the food prep area that were not stored in sanitizer buckets.

Grecian Delight Cafe, a quaint little spot on North Kings Highway, earned a perfect 100 score. The cafe specializes in fresh food with a homemade cooking style for authentic Greek food.

For a closer look at the restaurant grades, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.