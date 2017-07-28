Restaurant Scorecard: Greek restaurant earns a perfect score, popular brunch spot gets high marks

Every single school in Florence School District One could be impacted by a $277 million property tax referendum.More >>
Every single school in Florence School District One could be impacted by a $277 million property tax referendum.More >>
The "skinny repeal" really narrowed in on a handful of issues Republicans wanted to see changed. Vice President Mike Pence was ready to make the deciding vote, but it still didn't pass.More >>
The "skinny repeal" really narrowed in on a handful of issues Republicans wanted to see changed. Vice President Mike Pence was ready to make the deciding vote, but it still didn't pass.More >>
Joe Moglia, the head football coach at Coastal Carolina University, will be out this upcoming season while on a five-month medical sabbatical.More >>
Joe Moglia, the head football coach at Coastal Carolina University, will be out this upcoming season while on a five-month medical sabbatical.More >>
Beachgoers along the Grand Strand spent some time with a small, scaly visitor on Friday morning.More >>
Beachgoers along the Grand Strand spent some time with a small, scaly visitor on Friday morning.More >>
The state has filed responses to the defense’s motions to suppress certain evidence in Sidney Moorer’s upcoming trial for obstruction of justice connected to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
The state has filed responses to the defense’s motions to suppress certain evidence in Sidney Moorer’s upcoming trial for obstruction of justice connected to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.More >>
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.More >>