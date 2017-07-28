CCU football coach Moglia taking medical sabbatical, will miss upcoming season

Beachgoers along the Grand Strand spent some time with a small, scaly visitor on Friday morning.More >>
Joe Moglia, the head football coach at Coastal Carolina University, will be out this upcoming season while on a five-month medical sabbatical.More >>
The state has filed responses to the defense’s motions to suppress certain evidence in Sidney Moorer’s upcoming trial for obstruction of justice connected to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
North Myrtle Beach police arrested two women in during an undercover prostitution operation Friday.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.More >>
