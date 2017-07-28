CCU football coach Moglia taking medical sabbatical, will miss upcoming season

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Joe Moglia, the head football coach at Coastal Carolina University, will be out this upcoming season while on a five-month medical sabbatical.

According to a statement provided Friday afternoon, Moglia noted that he has had a bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies for the last three years. The reaction causes inflammation around the lungs.

“I want to be clear: I do not have a disease and I am in no danger, but I do need to get this addressed,” Moglia stated.

According to the coach, CCU President Dr. David DeCenzo offered him a medical sabbatical for the next five months, which he will be taking.

“The doctors and I are confident that this will take care of the problem and I will be 100 percent ready to go by the end of the season,” Moglia said.

He added his intent is to be back when the season is over and continue his coaching career.

Former Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell will be the Chanticleers' interim coach in Mogila's absence.

