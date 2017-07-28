WATCH LIVE: CCU holding news conference ahead of football season - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: CCU holding news conference ahead of football season

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina University Athletic Department is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the upcoming football season.

The conference is being held after local media was unable to attend the Sun Belt Media Day, and head coach Joe Moglia is expected to be in attendance. 

