Savannah's Playground re-opens after yearly safety check-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Parents can rest assured Savannah’s Playground is still as good as new. The playground was closed the last two days to under-go a yearly check-up.

The handicap accessible playground opened one year ago this July, so City staff took the last two days to complete a thorough investigation of all playground equipment and surrounding areas.

City Spokesperson Mark Kruea said not one single bolt went un-checked.

“They checked everything. There are thousands of nuts and bolts and rivets and they checked every single one of them. They ended up replacing 2 bolts and 4 rivets. They made sure there weren’t any pinch points, they power washed everything. They added concrete where grass was wearing out. They did a lot to the playground to make sure it’s as play-able as possible,” he said.

The only thing left is to re-coat the rubberized sections, which Kruea expects to be completed in the next few weeks.

One local grandmother came to the playground on Tuesday with her grandson, but they were disappointed to see it closed.

“He was a little disappointed but he’s gonna be here another week so we brought him today, and he’s having a ball.” said Chic Bauer, of Myrtle Beach.

Despite the forced change of plans Tuesday, Bauer says she understands the closure.

“They’ve done improvements and it’s to the kids’ advantage, and that’s what it’s for. It’s all about the kids.”

Savannah’s Playground is coined an “enabling park,” as it is a fully accessible playground that caters towards children with disabilities of any kind. It is named for Savannah Thompson, an Horry County resident, who was born with Williams Syndrome.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.