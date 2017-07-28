Horry fire officials warn residents of scam where caller impersonates member of HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials with Horry County Fire Rescue are warning residents about a possible scam.

According to a press release, people are receiving calls from someone claiming to be from HCFR and inquiring if they would like to purchase safety magnets. The person would then ask for credit card numbers.

HCFR officials are reminding residents that this is a scam. Anyone with questions should call (843) 915-7066.

