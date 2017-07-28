EMS and McLeod are prepared to take on sports injuries

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - This year, more first responders are being specifically trained on how to deal with athlete injuries.

On Thursday, the EMS crew out of Pamplico attended a training through McLeod’s sports department on the do’s and don’ts.

McLeod Sports started this training two years ago, and every year expands it across the Pee Dee. The goal is to create a unity among the school athletic trainers and EMS squads in case a serious emergency unfolds.

“At that time, you don’t want it to be the first time you have to deal with this type of emergency. It relies on good communication to properly treat the athlete and get them to medical, provided they need to go to,” said Joe Cauble, athletic supervisor for McLeod Sports.

Staff at McLeod said it is important parents and athletes inform their coaches about any injuries they are experiencing.

Throughout the training, McLeod staff said it is important to not just start yanking equipment off players if they are injured, especially if he or she is experiencing a head or neck injury.

“When you suspect any type of head or neck injury, you want to make sure that you are trying not to move the athlete in order that you might not cause any potential paralysis with the athlete,” Cauble said.

