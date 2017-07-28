Surveillance video catches man snooping around cars in Market Common

A man was caught on video checking for unlocked car doors in the Market Common in Myrtle Beach Friday. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was caught on video checking for unlocked car doors in the Market Common in Myrtle Beach Friday.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post, the video was captured by a Ring home automation system.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information.

